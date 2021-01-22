‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ Renewed For Season 2 By HGTV

Relief is on the way for all distraught homeowners whose do-it-yourself projects have gone terribly wrong. HGTV has renewed Help! I Wrecked My House, starring home renovation expert Jasmine Roth, for a second season. It’s slated to premiere in late 2021.

Help! I Wrecked My House drew more than 16 million viewers to its six-episode first season, which concluded on October 17, 2020. The network has ordered eight new one-hour episodes of the series, which follows Jasmine as she salvages botched do-it-yourself home projects. In the new episodes, Jasmine will continue to help distressed homeowners by fixing their renovation fails with her innovative designs and creative storage solutions.

“Jasmine knows how to ease the anxiety homeowners feel when a home improvement project goes wrong,” said Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “Her expertise and optimistic presence help every do-it-yourselfer get a much-needed win and fans love to see how renovation mistakes become masterpieces.”

The first season of Help! I Wrecked My House is currently streaming on discovery+.