Heavy Snowstorm In Spain Delays National Film Awards Nominations

Extreme weather in Spain has caused widespread disruption, including the postponement of the nominations announcement for the 2021 Goyas, the country’s national film awards.

Storm Filomena has blanketed parts of the country in snow, in particular capital Madrid which saw up to 20cm in the last 24 hours, closing much of the city. At least three people have died in the adverse conditions, which is Spain’s heaviest snowfall for 50 years.

The Goyas were due to announce nominations at 11am local time on Monday, January 11. The Film Academy issued a notice that it had received official recommendation not to go ahead with the event and will instead reschedule for a new date, yet to be confirmed. The 35th Goyas ceremony is due to take place on March 6, 2021, with Spanish star Antonio Banderas hosting.

The snowfall began on Friday night, January 8, closing roads and leaving people stranded on the motorways around Madrid. The city’s airport was also closed, and all trains cancelled to and from the capital.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez issued a notice for people to stay home, while King Felipe and Queen Letizia posted a similar message on Twitter urging “extreme caution”.