‘Head Of The Class’: Jorge Diaz, Christa Miller Among 5 Cast In HBO Max Reboot Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has rounded out cast for multi-camera comedy pilot Head of the Class, a reboot of the popular 1980s ABC sitcom. Jorge Diaz (Jane The Virgin), Dior Goodjohn (Glee), Brandon Severs (Walk the Prank), newcomer Adrian Matthew Escalona and Christa Miller (Scrubs) join previously announced Isabella Gomez, Gavin Lewis and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport in the reboot which hails from American Vandal writers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, Bill Lawrence and his Doozer Productions; and Warner Bros. Television, which produced the original series.

Written by Pocha and Cohen, based on the original series created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, the reimagined Head of the Class revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher Alicia Adams (Gomez), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Diaz plays Elliot Olsen, a goofy English teacher who loves his job and is genuine to a fault. Goodjohn is Robyn Rook. Stem queen turned Twitch streamer, Robyn’s the defacto leader of the class – though she’d never admit it. Severs will portray Terrell Smith, is a year-round athlete, who is uber-positive and all about team mentality. Escalona is Miles Mendelson, the shy, introverted, overthinking coder, who’d rather spend time with computers than people. Miller recurs as Principal Maris, an intimidating, tough love boss that always puts the students first.

Pocha and Cohen executive produce and serve as showrunners. Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold executive produce. Liza Katzer is co-executive producer for Doozer, which produces in association with Warner Bros. TV, where the company is based.

Diaz has appeared on a number of hit comedies including the CW’s Jane The Virgin, NBC’s The Good Place and Netflix’s Arrested Development. He also starred as SPC Israel Garza in Nat Geo’s Critics Choice-nominated Iraq war drama, The Long Road Home. On the film side, Diaz portrayed Hector Estrella in Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, earning a nomination for an Imagen Foundation Award for his performance. He’s repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Tom Spriggs at the Coronel Group.

Goodjohn first guest-starred on Glee, playing opposite the late Naya Rivera as a young Santana Lopez. She most recently guest-starred on Raven’s Home, on which she recorded a Disney original song and performed it on the show, and on The Unicorn. Goodjohn is repped by Rothman/Andres Entertainment and The Savage Agency.

Escalona was first discovered in 2018, when a video of him singing “She Used To Be Mine” from the Broadway musical Waitress went viral with almost 4 million views and counting. He went on to be invited by Waitress writer and composer Sara Bareilles to make a guest appearance during her tour stop in Pittsburgh, near his home town. Head of the Class is Escalona’s first major TV role. He is repped by CESD.

Severs portrayed Dusty on Disney XD’s Walk The Prank. He most recently recurred on Diary of a Future President and #FreeRayShawn. He’s repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group and Hollywood Access.

Miller is known for her roles as Ellie Torres on Cougar Town and Jordan on Scrubs. Her other TV credits include Undateable, Private Practice and CSI: Miami. She was most recently seen on ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier. She’s repped by APA and LINK Entertainment.