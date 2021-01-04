HBO Boards Scandinavian Drama Series ‘The Investigation’ From ‘Mindhunter’ Director Tobias Lindholm

Hit Scandinavian crime drama The Investigation, from A War and Mindhunter director Tobias Lindholm, is getting a U.S. airing after HBO acquired the limited series.

The premium cable network has bought the linear and streaming rights to the six-part series, which comes from Miso Film, the Danish production company owned by Fremantle.

The Investigation explores the case of the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who was killed after boarding a homemade submarine. The case was one of the most notorious in Denmark’s history and made international headlines after Wall’s body parts were found in different locations and the owner of the submarine Peter Madsen was charged and convicted of her murder.

The series follows Jens Møller, played by A Hijacking’s Søren Malling, the Head of Homicide, and his team in the pursuit of the truth. With the hope of being able to provide the prosecutor, played by Game of Thrones and Borgen star Pilou Asbæk, solid evidence in order to create a convincing case and give the relatives the certainty they deserve, the team enlists the use of methodical, unusual and technical work tactics. The series was made in close cooperation with the real-life Jens Møller and Kim Wall’s parents, Ingrid and Joachim Wall.

Pernilla August, who played Shmi Skywalker in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Attack of Clones, and Rolf Lassgård, who starred in Swedish thriller The Hunters, will play Wall’s parents, Ingrid and Joachim Wall. Laura Christensen (Crying for Love), Anders Juul (A Horrible Woman), Henrik Birch (Norskov), Hans Henrik Clemensen (Love and Rage), Dulfi Al-Jabouri (Darkland) and Charlotte Munck (A War) also feature.

It marks the latest non-English language series to launch on the WarnerMedia-owned network following Italian drama My Brilliant Friend. It also comes as streaming service HBO Max is increasingly launching foreign language titles on its platform, including HBO-produced global shows and acquisitions.

The Investigation, written and directed by Lindholm, is produced by Miso Film for TV 2 Denmark in cooperation with Outline Film, SVT and Nordic Entertainment Group. It was a big hit in Denmark, where its October launch exceeded the network’s primetime average audience by 43%, making it the country’s biggest new crime drama of 2020. It was also picked up by the BBC in the UK as well as by Spain’s Movistar, French Télévisions and Germany’s RTL.

“It is with great humility that I created The Investigation,” said Lindholm. “There is a great deal of responsibility in choosing to tell stories about events from the real world. Therefore, I am more than grateful for all the support I’ve received, including some of Denmark’s and Sweden’s most talented and acclaimed actors.”

It will launch on HBO on Monday February 1 at 10pm and will stream via HBO Max. Watch a trailer below.