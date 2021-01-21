HBO’s ‘Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel’ Sets Companion Podcast

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel is back for its 27th season next week and the long-running HBO series is adding a companion podcast to the mix.

The sports discussion show will launch The Real Sports Podcast following the show’s premiere on January 26.

The podcast will be hosted by Real Sports segment producer Max Gershberg and will feature additional interviews, special excerpts and behind-the-scenes details that offer listeners further insights into the show.

Each month, the podcast will drop two new episodes. One will expand on a segment from the show, while the other will delve into the archive to build on a classic segment.

The opening episode of the TV show will feature segments on Nike and its controversial Oregon Project, the story of how a group of Minneapolis police officers coached Minneapolis North High School to become a powerhouse and bridge communities as well as Covid-19 long haulers, athletes who continue to suffer debilitating symptoms months after contracting the virus.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel is exec produced by Joe Perskie.