HBO Max Acquires Spanish Series ‘Perfect Life’ & Commits To Co-Producing Second Season

HBO Max has acquired Spanish-language original Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta) and has committed to co-producing a second season alongside Telefónica’s local streamer Moviestar+.

The WarnerMedia streamer will debut Perfect Life on January 21, following the lives of Maria, Cristina, and Esther who are in search of their place in the world as they navigate the humiliations and celebrations that come with being a thirty-something millennial.

The series was created by writer, director, and creator Leticia Dolera (who stars as Maria). It was produced by Movistar+ along with Corte y Confeccion de Peliculas in association with Beta Film, which handles international sales. Season 2 has just wrapped in Spain.

Crowned Best Series at the Canneseries Festival, the story centers on Maria, Cristina, and Esther as they realize that the plans they had made for themselves haven’t really gotten them the long-promised happiness they yearned for. Together, they will find unexpected alternatives.

Perfect Life will feature on the new International Genre page on HBO Max. Check out the trailer below.