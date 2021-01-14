HBO Max Orders Julia Child Series ‘Julia’ Starring Sarah Lancashire & David Hyde Pierce

HBO Max has picked up to series drama pilot Julia, giving an eight-episode order to the project based on the life of world-renowned chef Julia Child, from Chris Keyser (The Society, Party of Five), Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment. The series, starring Sarah Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce, is scheduled to resume production late spring in Boston, where the pilot was filmed.

Julia, whose pilot was written by Daniel Goldfarb and directed by Charles McDougall, is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the now popular genre of cooking shows. Through Julia and her singular can-do spirit, the series explores an evolving time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural growth. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic.

In addition to Lancashire and Hyde Pierce, Julia stars Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, Bebe Neuwirth, Isabella Rossellini and Jefferson Mays.

“We are so happy to help bring the incomparable Julia Child back to the small screen, when we need her more than ever. This show’s look into her life, marriage, and trailblazing career as she transformed the way we talk about food is an absolute delight, ” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “Our incredible cast and formidable creative team are a recipe for success, and we couldn’t be more excited.”



Julia is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts. Keyser serves as showrunner executive produces along with 3 Arts Entertainment’s Erwin Stoff (Edge of Tomorrow). McDougall, Goldfarb and 3 Arts’ Kimberly Carver also executive produce. Todd Schulkin is a consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

“We’re delighted to expand our relationship with HBO Max by teaming with our production partners at 3 Arts on Julia, the complex and compelling story of the celebrated chef, author and TV personality who almost single-handedly invented the world of food television,” said Jocelyn Sabo, Lionsgate Television Group SVP. “Combining an extraordinary creative team, powerhouse cast and timely subject matter, the series has all the ingredients to resonate with HBO Max audiences for years to come.”