HBO Max Outlines Euro & MENA Leadership Team Ahead Of International Rollout

As WarnerMedia prepares to launch its subscription service HBO Max in more international markets in 2021, the company has confirmed its new-look leadership team for European, the Middle East and North Africa.

Christina Sulebakk, previously General Manager HBO Europe, will take up the role of General Manager HBO Max EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). In her position she will be responsible for upgrading the current HBO streaming offer in existing markets, such as HBO Nordic, HBO España, HBO Portugal and HBO Go in Central Eastern Europe, to HBO Max, later this year, with further territories to follow. She reports into Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International.

Under Sulebakk will be: Line Mykland, who will head up the content experience team, responsible for developing and implementing the editorial strategy and vision for the HBO Max platform in EMEA with a focus on local audiences; Roberto Soto, who will run growth marketing, working to increase subs; Brett Horowitz, who will lead Data, Insights & Planning; Tobias Andersson, who will be EMEA regional legal lead; and Mark Spivey as talent lead.

“With this strong group of executives, their great experience from decades of working within the D2C business and their highly skilled teams, we are more than ready to upgrade our HBO-branded services across Europe to HBO Max, while also planning, preparing and launching in many new territories across EMEA in the years to come,” said Sulebakk. “Supported by all our WarnerMedia colleagues and as part of a best-in-class global HBO Max team, I couldn’t be more excited about the ambitious plans for HBO Max and the journey ahead of us.”

The HBO Max EMEA team works closely with WarnerMedia International, including Priya Dogra, President, WarnerMedia EMEA & Asia (excl. China), and members of her team including Hannes Heyelmann (Programming), Antony Root (Original Production), Pierre Branco (Affiliate Sales) and Vanessa Brookman (Kids).