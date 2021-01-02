Harry Styles Teams With Phoebe Waller-Bridge In New Music Video

Watermelon Sugar singer Harry Styles is teaming with Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a new music video, Treat People With Kindness.

The black and white video is taken from the single on Styles’s new album, Fine Line. Inspired by the glamour of any number of shows, the video shows Styles and Waller-Bridge breaking out the synchronous moves.

The song title might be a rebuttal to the nasty comments Styles has faced over his November Vogue cover, where he appeared dressed in a skirt. It was the first time a solo man has appeared on the cover in the magazine’s 127-year history.

Watch the video above.