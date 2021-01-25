‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Eyed At HBO Max

A live-action TV series based on the world of Harry Potter could come to HBO Max, Deadline has learned.

At this time there is no concept for adapting J.K. Rowling’s work as a TV and there is no team in place but the streamer has been holding “exploratory conversations,” according to a source. A spinoff series is a logical move for the franchise as Warner Bros seeks to exploit one of its most valuable properties across its multiple platforms; Disney, for example, has spinoff series on its streaming platform for Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Warner Bros. already is doing it with its DC Universe, particularly with the Batman franchise, which includes an offshoot series on HBO Max.

“There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform,” HBO Max and Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Any potential Harry Potter TV series would be spearheaded by HBO programming president Casey Bloys, will also oversees original content for HBO Max and linear networks TNT, TBS, and TruTV. Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich is the franchise overseer on the film side. Rowling and her team have creative approval on any explorations of the Harry Potter IP, including in TV.

The rumblings, first reported by THR, come after last week Warner Bros appointed its Kids, Young Adult and Classics president Tom Ascheim to manage the Wizarding World and Potter franchises, which includes theme parks, tours and the $9.1 billion-grossing theatrical library that spans the Harry Potter and spinoff Fantastic Beasts titles. Under that remit, Ascheim became WarnerMedia’s senior rep in its relationship with Rowling and her representatives.