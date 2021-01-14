‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars To Celebrate Frontline Workers, Talk Coronavirus Vaccine On ‘Stars In The House’

Stars In The House will feature some of Seattle’s best surgeons as the cast of Grey’s Anatomy stops by to honor frontline workers, explain the importance of the coronavirus vaccine and more.

Grey’s stars Chandra Wilson James Pickens , Kelly McCreary, Jake Borelli and more will reunite on the YouTube series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley on Thursday night. The cast will come together to raise money for The Actors Fund and answer any burning fan questions about the hit ABC series.

Also set to appear are Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Chris Carmack, Greg Germann, Richard Flood and Anthony Hill.

The Grey’s Anatomy cast members are the latest to appear on the YouTube series that raises money for coronavirus relief efforts and the Actors Fund. The Waltons actors Richard Thomas, Michael Learned and more were the latest television starts to stop by Stars In The House.

Previous installments of the YouTube series featured Knots Landing, Melrose Place, Frasier, Glee, SCTV and the Broadway casts of Spring Awakening, Rent, A Chorus Line and The Full Monty, among others.

The Stars in the House Grey’s Anatomy reunion is set for 8 p.m. ET Thursday on the Stars in the House YouTube channel and at starsinthehouse.com.