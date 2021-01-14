‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars To Celebrate Frontline Workers, Talk Coronavirus Vaccine On ‘Stars In The House’

The Grey’s Anatomy cast members are the latest to appear on the YouTube series that raises money for coronavirus relief efforts and the Actors Fund. The Waltons actors Richard Thomas, Michael Learned and more were the latest television starts to stop by Stars In The House.
Previous installments of the YouTube series featured Knots Landing, Melrose Place, Frasier, Glee, SCTV and the Broadway casts of Spring Awakening, Rent, A Chorus Line and The Full Monty, among others.
The Stars in the House Grey’s Anatomy reunion is set for 8 p.m. ET Thursday on the Stars in the House YouTube channel and at starsinthehouse.com.
