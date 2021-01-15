‘Stars In The House’: Chandra Wilson Talks ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Responsibility Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

From moments about masking up to showing how race affects healthcare, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy took the coronavirus pandemic head-on. Chandra Wilson, who stars as the series’ strong-willed Dr. Miranda Bailey, said she and her fellow co-stars know that acting in television’s biggest medical drama comes with a sense of duty.

“We understand the responsibility of our show in that sometimes people will listen to us more than officials or people who should know things,” Wilson said during Thursday’s installment of Stars In The House.

Stars In The House‘s Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley commended the long-running ABC medical series for the way it handles all that has transpired in the past ten months, including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and conversations about racism amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

Wilson said that each new episode of the Shondaland series becomes “more relevant, more present” with the current events making headlines across the United States. Fellow co-stars including Kelly McCreary and Greg German said that Grey’s signature head-on approach to current events is a rewarding aspect of working the series.

“We come to work everyday and we ‘re really telling the stories that are happening to us,” German said.

The stars who joined for the YouTube series agreed that coronavirus has shaped the series both on and off screen. Camilla Luddington said that there’s limited mingling with her fellow actors on set to avoid transmission, but joked that Grey’s is “the safest show possibly on the air,” given all the PPE. However, change is all part of the momentous events of the pandemic.

“There’s no way to get through this time without being fundamentally changed,” Wilson said.

Watch the entire Stars In The House installment above.