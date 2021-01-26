‘The Great Gatsby’ Series In The Works From Michael Hirst

A television adaptation of The Great Gatsby is in the works. A+E Studios and ITV Studios America are teaming with writer Michael Hirst (Vikings, The Tudors) to develop a single season dramatic event series based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel. A+E Studios and ITV Studios America will co-produce in association with Groundswell Productions.

Hirst will write the pilot script and executive produce with Groundswell Productions’ Michael London (Sideways, Milk).

The event series is described as a re-imagining of Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel, which delves into New York’s African-American community of the time and the vibrant musical subculture developing in the 1920s. Farah Jasmine Griffin, William B. Ransford Professor of English & Comparative Literature and African-American Studies at Columbia University, serves as consulting producer on the project. The series will explore the hidden lives of its characters through the modern lens of a fractured American dream while also capturing the full majesty of Fitzgerald’s timeless vision. The project has the support and approval of Blake Hazard, a great-granddaughter of Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald and a trustee of the Fitzgerald estate, who also serves as consulting producer.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the project.