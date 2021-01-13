Gravitas Ventures Picks Up Climate Change Documentary ‘Meltdown’ From Oscar Nominated ‘Hank Aaron’ Team

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to distribute the Mike Tollin-produced documentary Meltdown.

Director Fredric Golding (On the Mat) follows acclaimed photographer Lynn Davis and climate scientist Tony Leiserowitz as they confront the effects of climate change in a remote area of the world. The two travel to the picturesque town of Illulisat, Greenland, which is “Ground Zero” for the climate crisis in a study of the convergence between art and science.

Gravitas has set a day and date release of Feb. 12.

Golding and Tollin last collaborated on Hank Aaron: Chasing The Dream, which won a Peabody Award and was nominated for an Academy Award. They won an audience award at the Tribeca Film Festival for On the Mat a few years later.

“I realized that Meltdown was going to be a truly unique film when we were shooting on the vast ice sheet in Greenland with unlimited depth of field and I suddenly heard the ice cracking around my feet,” said Golding. “Lynn and Tony took it all in stride as we walked back to the helicopter. We captured beauty with a capital B.”

“Making Meltdown was a hugely rewarding and eye-opening experience for us all,” said Tollin. “ To watch Lynn at work, capturing the majesty of the icebergs, was fascinating. And sharing the journey with Tony gave us a brand-new insight into how global climate change impacts all of our lives.”

“Frederic’s film utilizes the beauty of Lynn’s work as a stark reminder of what we stand to lose in this global crisis. We look forward to presenting this timely documentary to North American audiences,” said Tony Piantedosi, Vice President of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.