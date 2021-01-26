Gravitas Ventures Hires Nick Isaak As Director Of Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Isaak, who helped run Amazon Prime Video’s Film Festival Stars program before stints at MGM Studios and Microsoft’s Xbox, is joining indie distributor Gravitas Ventures as head of sales. He will report to Gravitas president Michael Murphy.

“We’re thrilled that Nick has joined our team and know that his entrepreneurial spirit and analytical mind will help us lean into sales especially in SVOD, AVOD and television,” Murphy said Tuesday.

At Amazon, Isaak helped grow Prime Video Direct’s content partnerships including the Film Festival Stars program, which struck deals to provide an online platform to indie films seeking wider distribution; it ended up securing hundreds of films in the initiative. He later worked in worldwide digital sales at MGM Studios and managed international TVOD for Microsoft’s Xbox service.

Said Isaak: “In previous roles I’ve been able to work with the team at Gravitas and their vast catalog of independent films and documentaries. I’m excited about the opportunity to optimize current relationships as well as forge new ones on behalf of Gravitas and its films and filmmakers.”

Gravitas, which specializes in day-and-date releases, is coming off the bow this past weekend of Our Friend, the drama that stars Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel. Its other recent titles include The Secret: Dare to Dream, directed by Andy Tennant and starring Katie Holmes; End of Sentence, starring Logan Lerman and John Hawkes; and Colin Hanks’ All Things Must Pass.

