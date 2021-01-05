Grammy Awards Likely Moving To March Amid Latest Covid-19 Surge

The Recording Academy is postponing the 2021 Grammy Awards until later in the spring in response to the surge of coronavirus cases impacting the U.S.

The event had been scheduled for January 31 on CBS live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center, with Trevor Noah hosting an already scaled-back event (no audience, no nominees on site a la the Emmys). We are hearing the new Grammys date is likely to be set sometime in March, as reported by Deadline’s sister publication Rolling Stone.

Deadline has reached out to CBS for comment.

The Grammys site still has its countdown clock for the January date, but sources confirmed the change Tuesday. Voting for this year’s awards by members of the Recording Academy closed Monday.

Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammys were unveiled in November, with Beyoncé leading the field with nine noms. She is joined by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Post Malone and Black Pumas with multiple noms in the General Field categories.

Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion also received multiple noms, and both will face off in the Best New Artist category with Phoebe Bridgers, Ingrid Andress, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke and Kaytranada.

The news comes as the movie awards season is gearing up, with the Oscars this year already moved to its latest date ever, April 25, in hopes the pandemic will have ebbed. Other awards shows from the Golden Globes and BAFTAs to the guilds have also pushed back their normal start dates.