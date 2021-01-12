Gotham Awards Full Winners List – Updating Live

The Gotham Film and Media Institute’s 30th annual Gotham Awards is underway with the virtual ceremony streaming live from Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
Like all awards shows, the Gotham Awards adjusted the logistics of the ceremony due to the pandemic. Even though it will be presented from its long-time home at the Cipriani, the ceremony will be hostless and will not have in-person attendance. Instead, audience members will be at virtual tables and be able to partake in the event through a digital lens.
This year, Kelly Reichardt’s A24 period drama First Cow leads with four nominations including Best Feature, Best Screenplay as well as Best Actor for John Magaro and Best Breakthrough Actor for Orion Lee.
In addition, the Gotham Awards will honor the late Chadwick Boseman with a posthumous Actor Tribute and Viola Davis with an Actress Tribute. Steve McQueen will receive a Director’s Tribute while Ryan Murphy is set to be honored with an Industry Tribute. The Gotham Awards will also introduce the inaugural Ensemble Tribute which will be given to the cast of Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Read the full list of nominations and winners below. Deadline will be updating the winners list throughout the evening so make sure you refresh for updates.
BEST FEATURE
The Assistant
First Cow
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
Relic
BEST DOCUMENTARY – TIE
76 Days
City Hall
Our Time Machine
*WINNER* A Thousand Cuts
*WINNER* Time
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Bacurau
Beanpole
Cuties (Mignonnes)
Identifying Features
Martin Eden
Wolfwalkers
BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
Alex Thompson, Saint Frances
Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow
Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night
BEST SCREENPLAY
Bad Education, Mike Makowsky
First Cow, Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt
The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank
Fourteen, Dan Sallitt
The Vast of Night, James Montague, Craig Sanger
BEST ACTOR
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Jude Law in The Nest
John Magaro, First Cow
Jesse Plemons, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
BEST ACTRESS
Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Carrie Coon, The Nest
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR
Jasmine Batchelor, The Surrogate
*WINNER* Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami…
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Orion Lee, First Cow
Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORMAT (40-PLUS MINUTES PER EPISODE)
The Great
Immigration Nation
P-Valley
Unorthodox
Watchmen
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORMAT (LESS THAN 40 MINUTES PER EPISODE)
Betty
Dave
I May Destroy You
Taste the Nation
Work in Progress
ACTRESS TRIBUTE
Viola Davis
ACTOR TRIBUTE
Chadwick Boseman
ENSEMBLE TRIBUTE
The cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7: Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Alex Sharp, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, and Ben Shenkman.
DIRECTOR’S TRIBUTE
Steve McQueen
INDUSTRY TRIBUTE
Ryan Murphy
MADE IN N.Y. AWARD
Jeffrey Wright
