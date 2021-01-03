Click to Skip Ad
‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Unveils Lineup Of New Characters On Instagram

Whitney Peak
Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott in HBO Max's 'Gossip Girl' reboot. Gossip Girl/ Instagram

The official Instagram account for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot brought in the new year with some fresh faces.

The social media page unveiled the cast and characters set to grace the screen when the reboot hits HBO Max. Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by Joshua Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar. The logline: Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Each post featured the new Gossip Girl cast members, their characters and their most important traits. For Jordan Alexander’s Julien Calloway, influence remains a priority. Whitney Peak’s Zoya Lott values perspective while Thomas Doherty’s Max Wolfe prizes freedom. The additional castings unveiled by the New Year’s Day posts were those of Evan Mock, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Zion Moreno and Savannah Smith. All the characters flaunted their New Year’s best in the photo announcements.

Produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, Gossip Girl is written and executive produced by Safran of Random Acts. Also executive producing are the original series’ Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer.

Karena Evans will direct the first two episodes of the upcoming reboot.

See all the cast reveal photos below.

 

