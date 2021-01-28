‘Good Trouble’: Marcus Emanuel Mitchell & Jayson Blair Join Freeform Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Marcus Emanuel Mitchell (Step Up: High Water, High Strung) and Jayson Blair (Brand New Cherry Flavor, Life Sentence) are set for recurring roles on the upcoming third season of Freeform’s Good Trouble.

Created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, Good Trouble stars Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff and Josh Pence.

Mitchell will play Dyonte, an activist and organizer with a strong sense of purpose, a nurturing spirit and a sly, playful sense of humor who works with Malika (Zuri Adele).

Blair will portray Tony, a devoted and charismatic lawyer who works for Kathleen Gale (Constance Zimmer). As we previously reported, Zimmer also has joined the cast as recurring and will direct an episode this season.

Good Trouble follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love, and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble. Season three picks up as Callie (Maia Mitchell) moves back into the Coterie, Mariana (Ramirez) feels torn between Raj (Dhruv Uday Singh) and Evan (T.J. Lenard), Malika (Adele) prepares for her hearing after breaking Judge Wilson’s restraining order, Davia (Emma Hunton) and Dennis (Pence) explore the future of their relationship, Gael (Martinez) looks to get back to his true passion, Alice (Cola) takes her comedy to the next level, and Jamie (Mirchoff) wonders if he can ever forgive Callie for betraying him.

Johnson serves as executive producer along with Greg Gugliotta, Chris Sacani, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez.

Mitchell is repped by SDB Partners and McKeon/Myones Entertainment. Blair is repped by Gersh and Justice & Ponder.