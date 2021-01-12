Spike Lee’s Children Selected As This Year’s Golden Globes Ambassadors

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Tuesday said that Satchel and Jackson Lee, the children of director Spike Lee and producer Tonya Lewis Lee, have been selected as this year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors. It’s the first time two siblings of color have been selected for the honorary roles.

As part of their duties, the pair will assist with the awards ceremony set for next month, as well as highlight social issues by working with a charity of their choice.

For this year’s philanthropy efforts, Lee’s daughter Satchel will work with Callen-Lorde, a New York-based LGBTQIA+ health care group, while son Jackson will work with the youth-mentoring charity Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Both organizations will receive a $25,000 grant from the HFPA given on the Lees’ behalf.

Spike Lee has been nominated three times for Golden Globes, most recently in 2019 for directing BlacKkKlansman, but has never won. He’s in the hunt this awards season with his Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods.

This year’s 78th annual Golden Globes are set for February 28 live on NBC hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.