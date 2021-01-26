Warner Bros. Sets Date For James Wan’s ‘Malignant’; ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ To Open Closer To Easter

Click to Skip Ad
Warner Bros Logo
WB WB

This just in: James Wan’s upcoming horror movie Malignant is opening on Sept. 10 this year per Warner Bros. Again, this is part of their theatrical and HBO Max release plan. The movie, scheduled in the hot post Labor Day corridor that Warners created at the box office, fills the place for an untitled horror movie they had on the schedule.

Malignant is simply billed as “Wan’s return to his roots with this new original horror thriller.” No other wide entry is scheduled against Malignant. The post Labor Day frame is where Warners bowed both It installments as well as The Nun, turning into a very lucrative period to open horror movies. Man, it would be sweet to get that theatrical launchpad back this year, that is if we can calm Covid cases by then.

Meanwhile, Legendary’s Godzilla vs. King is going five days later domestically on Wednesday, March 31 (not March 26, though foreign markets will debut on that date). The notion is to play closer to Easter weekend, and get the five-day lift at the box office, not to mention spring break is then as well. Universal has their cool Bob Odenkirk action movie, which is hear is in the spirit of Atomic Blonde (imagine that), going on April 2, Good Friday.

