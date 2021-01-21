Glastonbury Festival Cancelled By Coronavirus For Second Year In A Row

The hallowed fields of Glastonbury will remain empty for a second year in a row after the iconic music and arts festival succumbed to coronavirus once again.

“With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us,” said organizers in a statement. “In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.”

Tickets will roll over to 2022, when it is hoped that a vaccine will have reached most of the UK population and the world will have returned to some sort of normality. For now though, the cancellation is a blow for the BBC, which dedicates many hours of live coverage of the event. Last year, the broadcaster reflected on memorable sets from past festivals.