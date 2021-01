GLAAD Unveils Nominees For 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards; Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast Honored With Special Recognition Award

On Thursday morning, Josie Totah (Saved By The Bell), D.J. ‘Shangela’ Pierce (We’re Here), and Jonathan Bennett (The Christmas House) took to GLAAD’s TikTok page to unveil the nominees for the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards. The winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony scheduled for April 2021.

Among the nominees are many film and TV series about LGBTQ people of color including Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, I May Destory You, Lingua Franca, The Half of It, P-Valley, The Craft: Legacy, Twenties, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Love, Victor, Superstore, Star Trek: Discovery, Vida, among others.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. During the livestream, Totah, Pierce and Bennett announced a staggering 198 nominees in 28 categories, including two new categories: Outstanding Children’s Programming and Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist. This year, several categories increased from five to ten worthy nominees to recognize expanding levels of diverse LGBTQ representation across several media genres.

“During an unprecedented year of crises and isolation, the nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards reached LGBTQ people with powerful stories and inspired countless others around the world with bold looks at LGBTQ people and issues,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “As GLAAD continues to lead the fight for LGBTQ acceptance, this year’s nominees remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting change.”

Streaming services saw a total of 58 nominees, with cable receiving 29 nominations, and broadcast networks receiving 14 nominations. Netflix scored the most nominations of any network with a total of 26 nominees, followed by HBO Max with 9 nominees. Amazon, Hulu, and HBO received 4 nominations each, while Disney+ and PBS each received 3 nominations. The Hallmark Channel received its first nomination for The Christmas House.

Each year, GLAAD presents non-competitive Special Recognition Awards to media projects that do not fit into one of the existing GLAAD Media Awards categories. This year, Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast was included on the list of honorees which also includes After Forever (Amazon), Happiest Season Soundtrack (Facet/Warner Records), Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles (Patrik Ian-Polk Entertainment), Out (Pixar/Disney+), Razor Tongue (YouTube), “The Son” Little America (Apple TV+), and Jesse & Joy’s “Love (Es Nuestro Idioma).”

GLAAD has also reinstated the Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media, which honors a pioneering individual, group, or community media outlet that has made a significant contribution to the development of LGBTQ media. The award is named after Barbara Gittings in recognition of her groundbreaking work as editor of The Ladder, and for her appearances as an out lesbian on national news media throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

This year’s recipient of the Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media is Windy City Times, Chicago’s pioneering LGBTQ news publication established in 1985 by Jeff McCourt, Bob Bearden, Drew Badanish, and Tracy Baim.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis serves as Executive Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards as well as GLAAD staff Rich Ferraro and Mark Hartnett. GLAAD staff Bill McDermott and Anthony Ramos serve as Supervising Producers, Mark Olson serves as Producer, and Spencer Harvey serves as Associate Producer. Previously announced 2020 honors for Taylor Swift, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy, and Judith Light will be handed out at a separate date.

Read the full list of nominees below.

NOMINEES FOR THE ENGLISH-LANGUAGE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

The Craft: Legacy (Sony Pictures)

Happiest Season (Hulu)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

The Old Guard (Netflix)

The Prom (Netflix)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

Ammonite (NEON)

And Then We Danced (Music Box Films)

The Boys in the Band (Netflix)

The Half of It (Netflix)

I Carry You With Me (Sony Pictures Classics)

Kajillionaire (Focus Features)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Lingua Franca (ARRAY/Netflix)

Monsoon (Strand Releasing)

The True Adventures of Wolfboy (Vertical Entertainment)

Outstanding Documentary

Circus of Books (Netflix) Disclosure (Netflix)

Equal (HBO Max)

For They Know Not What They Do (First Run Features)

Howard (Disney+)

Mucho Mucho Amor (Netflix)

Scream, Queen: My Nightmare on Elm Street (Virgil FIlms/Shudder)

Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)

We Are The Radical Monarchs (PBS POV)

Welcome to Chechnya (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Superstore (NBC)

Twenties (BET)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

P–Valley (Starz)

Ratched (Netflix)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Supergirl (The CW)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Vida (Starz)

The Wilds (Amazon)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Outstanding TV Movie

Alice Júnior (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

The Christmas House (Hallmark Channel)

The Christmas Setup (Lifetime)

Dashing in December (Paramount Network)

La Leyenda Negra (HBO Latino/HBO Max)

The Thing About Harry (Freeform)

Uncle Frank (Amazon Studios)

Unpregnant (HBO Max)

Your Name Engraved Herein (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dispatches from Elsewhere (AMC)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Hollywood (Netflix)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Outstanding Reality Program

Deaf U (Netflix)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

We‘re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Challenge of the Senior Junior Woodchucks!” DuckTales (Disney XD)

“Dogbot” Clifford The Big Red Dog (PBS)

“Nancy Plays Dress Up” Fancy Nancy (Disney Junior)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO Max)

Summer Camp Island (HBO Max)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

First Day (Hulu)

Kipo and The Age of the Wonderbeasts (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

“Mary Anne Saves the Day” The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

“Obsidian” Adventure Time: Distant Lands (HBO Max)

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

She–Ra & The Princesses of Power (Dreamworks Animation/Netflix)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Music Artist

Adam Lambert, Velvet (More Is More/Empire)

Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record (Warner Records)

Halsey, Manic (Capitol)

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t (Atlantic)

Lady Gaga, Chromatica (Streamline/Interscope)

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts (RCA)

Pabllo Vittar, 111 (BMT/Sony Music Brasil)

Peppermint, A Girl Like Me: Letters to My Lovers (Producer Entertainment Group)

Ricky Martin, Pausa (Sony Latin)

Sam Smith, Love Goes (Capitol)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Arca, KiCk i (XL)

Chika, Industry Games (Warner Records)

FLETCHER, The (S)ex Tapes (Capitol)

Keiynan Lonsdale, Rainbow Boy (Keiynan Lonsdale)

Kidd Kenn, Child’s Play (Island Records)

Orville Peck, Show Pony (Columbia/Sub Pop)

Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher (Dead Oceans)

Rina Sawayama, Sawayama (Dirty Hit/Avex Trax)

Trixie Mattel, Barbara (Producer Entertainment Group/ATO Records)

Victoria Monét, Jaguar (Tribe Records)

Outstanding Video Game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles (2K Games)

Bugsnax (Young Horses)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

If Found… (Annapurna Interactive)

Ikenfell (Humble Games)

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Ubisoft)

The Last of Us Part II (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Tell Me Why (Xbox Game Studios)

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (Blizzard Entertainment)

Outstanding Comic Book

Empyre, Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling, Empyre: Aftermath Avengers, written by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira (Marvel Comics)

Far Sector, written by N.K. Jemisin (DC Comics)

Guardians of the Galaxy, written by Al Ewing (Marvel Comics) Juliet Takes a Breath, written by Gabby Rivera (BOOM! Studios) Lois Lane, written by Greg Rucka (DC Comics)

The Magic Fish, written by Trung Le Nguyen (Random House Graphic)

Suicide Squad, written by Tom Taylor (DC Comics) Wynd, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

X-Factor, written by Leah Williams (Marvel Comics)

You Brought Me the Ocean, written by Alex Sanchez (DC Comics)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Andy Cohen Calls for Change So He Can Donate His Plasma” Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

“Black Trans Lives Matter” Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

“Emily’s Coming Out Story” Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

“Laverne Cox – Exploring Trans Representation with ‘Disclosure’” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

“Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality” A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Black Trans Activists on Being the ‘Blueprint for the Struggle for Black Freedom’” MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson (MSNBC)

“Dwyane Wade One-On-One: Basketball Legend Opens Up About Supporting Transgender Daughter” Good Morning America (ABC)

“Faith, Foster Care and LGBTQ Rights Collide in Supreme Court” ABC News Prime (ABC News Live)

“One-on-One with Transportation Secretary Nominee Pete Buttigieg” State of the Union (CNN)

“Trans and Non-Binary People Face Voting Barriers Ahead of 2020 Election” (CBSN)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

“ABC News Joe Biden Town Hall” (ABC)

“The Deciders” (CBS)

“Pride and Protest: Being Black and Queer in America in 2020” (NBC News NOW)

“Pride on ABC News Live: The Landmark Decision” (ABC News Live)

“Prideland” (PBS)

Outstanding Print Article

“20 LGBTQ+ People Working to Save Lives on the Frontline” by Diane Anderson-Minshall, David Artavia, Tracy Gilchrist, Desiree Guerrero, Jeffrey Masters, Donald Padgett, and Daniel Reynolds (The Advocate)

“The AIDS Quilt Marches Home” by Jason Sheeler (People)

“As Homeless Shelters Brace for Funding Cuts, LGBTQ Youths Take Desperate Measures to Get By” by Samantha Schmidt (The Washington Post)

“Delaware’s Sarah McBride Makes History as the Nation’s First Openly Transgender State Senator” by Meg Ryan (Delaware Today)

“How a March for Black Trans Lives Became a Huge Event” by Anushka Patil (The New York Times)

“It’s Time for a New Tipping Point for Transgender Folks in Hollywood” by Tre’vell Anderson (Out)

“LGBTQ Americans Are Getting Coronavirus, Losing Jobs. Anti-Gay Bias is Making it Worse for Them.” by Petruce Jean-Charles (USA Today)

“Lutheran High School Athletic Trainer, Coach Says She Was Fired for Being Gay” by Arika Herron (The Indianapolis Star)

“States Won’t Collect LGBTQ Data on COVID-19 — and Advocates Aren’t Happy” by Chris Johnson (Washington Blade)

“Why Billy Porter is a National Treasure” by Tre’vell Anderson (Essence)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Billboard

People

Plus

Variety

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“The Battle Over Title IX and Who Gets to be a Woman in Sports: Inside the Raging National Debate” by Katie Barnes (epsnW.com)

“Gay Men Speak Out After Being Turned Away from Donating Blood During Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘We are Turning Away Perfectly Healthy Donors’” by Tony Morrison and Joel Lyons (GoodMorningAmerica.com)

“Here’s how Reggie Greer Takes on LGBTQ Outreach for Joe Biden in this ‘Very Personal’ Election” by John Gallagher (LGBTQNation.com)

“No Medicine, No Food: Coronavirus Restrictions Amplify Health Risks to LGBT+ People with HIV” by Nita Bhalla and Oscar Lopez (Openlynews.com) “An Oral History of Fashion’s Response to the AIDS Epidemic” [series] by Phillip Picardi (VOGUE.com)

“Queer Spaces Project” [series] by Nico Lang, Samantha Allen, Marke B., Matt Baume, Steven Blum, Alexander Cheves, Devlyn Camp, Michael Cuby, James Factora, KC Hoard, Sophie Hurwitz, Michelle Kim, and Daniel Villareal (them.us)

“Trans Athletes’ Fight for Inclusion in World Rugby” [series] by Dawn Ennis, Alex Reimer, Karleigh Webb, and Cyd Zeigler (Outsports.com)

“Trans Freedom Fighters” [series] by Sam Levin (TheGuardian.com) “Trans, Imprisoned — and Trapped” by Kate Sosin (NBCNews.com)

“‘You Don’t Belong Here’: In Poland’s ‘LGBT-Free Zones’ Existing is an Act of Defiance” by Ivana Kottasová and Rob Picheta (CNN.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“A Closer Look: Transgender in Kashmir” by Robert Leslie (Business Insider)

“I’m an Immigrant Fighting for Queer Rights and Racial Justice” by Abigail E. Disney, Catherine King, Maria Nunez, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Patty Quillin, Julie Parker Benello, Susan Sherrerd, and Lynda Weinman (Refinery29)

“Stop Killing Us: Black Transgender Women’s Lived Experiences” by Talibah Newman Ometu, Thomas Blount, Juliana Schatz Preston, and Mariah Dupont (Complex World)

“They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising” by Brent Miller, Otto Bell, and Jordan Shavarebi (Great Big Story)

“Why LGBTQ Rights Hinge on the Definition of ‘Sex’” by Laura Bult, Ranjani Chakraborty, Melissa Hirsch, and Sidnee King (Vox)

Outstanding Blog

Gays With Kids

JoeMyGod

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

The Reckoning

TransGriot

Special Recognition

After Forever (Amazon)

Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast

Happiest Season Soundtrack (Facet/Warner Records)

Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles (Patrik Ian-Polk Entertainment)

Out (Pixar/Disney+)

Razor Tongue (YouTube)

“The Son” Little America (Apple TV+)

NOMINEES FOR THE SPANISH-LANGUAGE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series

Ana (Amazon/Comedy Central/Pantaya)

Élite (Netflix)

#Luimelia (Atresplayer Premium)

Someone Has to Die (Netflix)

Veneno (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism

“Decisión de la Corte Suprema Para Comunidad LGBTQ” Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo)

“La Hermana de Aleyda Ortiz Narra Cómo Salió del Clóset y Cómo se lo Comunicó a su Familia” Despierta América (Univision)

“Proyecto ser Humano: La Terapia del Engaño” Camilo (CNN en Español)

“Refugio para Pacientes de COVID-19 y Comunidad LGBTI en México” Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo)

“Sanación Milagrosa” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article

“El Brutal Asesinato de una Mujer Transgénero Conmociona a Puerto Rico y Renueva una Conversación Sobre la Transfobia” por Harmeet Kaur y Rafy Rivera (CNNEspañol.com)

“Desapareció en México, Solo se Hallaron sus Restos: La Historia de la Doctora María Elizabeth Montaño y su Importancia para la Comunidad Trans” por Albinson Linares y Marina E. Franco (Telemundo.com)

“Entrevistas para el mes del Orgullo LGBT+” por Paula Velasco, Aurora Villaseñor, y Sofía Viramontes (Gatopardo.com)

“Elliot Page y el Dilema Social del Género” por Marcos Billy Guzmán (ElNuevoDía.com) “La Historia de un Amor Moderno” por María Torres Clausell (Quién.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Abril Zamora: Sin Filtros” (Elle España)

“Ciudad de México Prohibe las ‘Terapias’ Contra la Homosexualidad” por Elías Camhaji, Jonás Cortés, y Rodrigo Floriano (El País)

“La Liga Deportiva de la Diversidad” por Lucía Anaya (VICE en Español) “Mujeres LGBT+ en México: Ari Vera” (Homosensual)

“Soy Trans: El Camino a un Nuevo Despertar” por Sarah Moreno, Esther Piccolino, y José Sepúlveda (El Nuevo Herald)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)

Jesse & Joy, “Love (Es Nuestro Idioma)”