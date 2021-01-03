Gerry Marsden Dies: Gerry And The Pacemakers Singer Was 78

Gerry and the Pacemakers singer Gerry Marsden, best known in the US for his ’60s hit Ferry Cross The Mersey, has died at age 78.

Friend and broadcaster Pete Price confirmed his death, saying Marsden had a heart condition.

“It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away.”

Marsden was born in the Toxteth area of Liverpool in 1942.

Gerry and the Pacemakers was part of the original British invasion of the 1960s, arriving from the Merseybeat music scene in Liverpool.

The band were the first ever act to reach number one in the UK charts with their first three single releases. His hits included You’ll Never Walk Alone, which was adopted by the Liverpool FC as its official motto, and Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying.

Marsden was part of the band with his brother, Freddie Marsden, along with Les ‘Chad’ Chadwick and Arthur McMahon. They were rivals to the Beatles in their early days, even signing with Beatles manager Brian Epstein.

The group split in 1967 but reformed with a new line-up a decade later. Marsden continued on the oldies revival circuit until 2018.