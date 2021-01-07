‘Game Time’ Sports Reporter Comedy From Dan Kopelman, Michael Strahan & Kapital In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development Game Time, a single-camera comedy based on Norwegian format The Games, from Me, Myself & I creator Dan Kopelman, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Michael Strahan and his SMAC Entertainment, New Media Vision, Red Arrow Studios International and CBS Studios.

Written by Kopelman, Game Time, which has a script commitment plus penalty, revolves around a family whose daily life is punctuated by the running commentary of professional sideline sports reporters, and the occasional expert in their field.

Kopelman executive produces with Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling for Trill TV, Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Thea Kann for SMAC Entertainment, Todd Lituchy for New Media Vision, Shirley Bowers for Red Arrow Studios International, along with Martin Lund and Ruben Thorkildsen. CBS Studios is the studio.

Game Time is the latest collaboration for Kopelman and Kapital Entertainment. They previously teamed on comedy Me, Myself and I starring Bobby Moynihan, which aired for one season on CBS. They also partnered on an eSports comedy with Rick Fox that received a put pilot commitment at CBS in 2019, as well as comedy project What Goes Around Comes Around, which went to pilot, also at CBS. Kopelman was writer and producer on the first five seasons of Malcolm in the Middle, earning a WGA Award nomination. He also served as co-executive producer on ABC’s Galavant and executive producer on Rules of Engagement on CBS.

This also marks a reunion for Kapital and Lituchy; they previously teamed up on the adaptation of another format, The Mysteries of Laura, which ran on NBC for two seasons. Kaplan’s professional relationship with Strahan and Schwartz-Morini goes back 15 years when Kaplan represented the duo as an agent at WMA.

Kapital Entertainment also has multi-cam comedy Alam, The Family, from writer-comedian Sabrina Jalees; crime drama Follow the Money, from writer Michael Peterson, as well as multi-hybrid comedy Little Shells, from Brian Donovan and Todd Holland, in development at CBS.