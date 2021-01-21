‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series ‘Tales Of Dunk & Egg’ In Works At HBO

HBO has put in development a series adaptation of Tales of Dunk & Egg, a prequel to Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin’s series of fantasy novellas.

Set in the world of Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire on which Game of Thrones is based, the series would follow the adventures of Dunk (Ser Duncan the Tall) and Egg (the future king Aegon V. Taregaryen), some 90 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire, sources close to the project tell Deadline.

The project is in very early development, and a writer has not been attached yet. HBO declined to comment.

Tales of Dunk & Egg is one of a slew of GoT-universe projects that are floating around at HBO in various stages. The premium cabler has given a straight-to-series order to another GoT prequel series House of The Dragon, which is expected to debut in 2022.

House of the Dragon was the second Game Of Thrones prequel to receive a green light, following a project written by Jane Goldman, which went to pilot starring Naomi Watts, but was not picked up to series.

Martin has published three novellas — The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010). The three novellas were published together in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on October 6, 2015.

Deadline’s sister pub Variety was first to report the project.