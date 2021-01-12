FuboTV Acquiring Vigtory, Will Launch Sportsbook Later This Year; Shares Soar Again

FuboTV shares are riding high again after the emerging company announced it is acquiring sports betting startup Vigtory and will use it to launch a full-fledged sportsbook later this year.

Terms were not disclosed for the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter. It positions Fubo, which was founded in 2015 as an internet-delivered pay-TV operator akin to YouTube TV, as more of a hybrid company. While far smaller than DraftKings and FanDuel in the sports betting space and Hulu + Live TV, YouTube and Sling TV on the vMVPD front, the acquisition advances a strategy of blending the two businesses.

Shares in Fubo, which have been on a roller-coaster ride in recent weeks, shot up 14% to about $31 in mid-day trading. They have tripled since an IPO last fall, prompting debate in investor circles about valuation.

Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, in an appearance at Needham & Co., said the Vigtory acquisition will create multiple revenue lines, making FuboTV less vulnerable to cord-cutting. Once known as “skinny bundles,” internet-delivered TV packages have seen mixed results, with AT&T and Sony shutting down offerings and leading players YouTube and Hulu hiking prices significantly.

“The sports betting side allows us to increase the funnel,” Gandler said, referring to the opportunity to acquire new customers. “We’re going to be targeting customers with our free-to-play app, which adds more people to the funnel who care about sports. … We think it’s going to increase engagement and retention, which we think is going to increase monetization.”

The free-to-play app is powered by animation software from Balto Sports, which Fubo acquired in December. Over time, the vision of mounting the sportsbook is to enable on-screen betting, so that viewers will be able to wager as they watch games. Many technological and regulatory hurdles will have to be cleared, and in a market estimated to be worth more than $150 billion by 2024, a host of other companies are driving toward similar goals. In Gandler’s view, “it’s not a zero-sum game,” meaning Fubo could co-exist with many other rivals.

Fubo launched initially as a soccer-focused TV package before broadening out into what it calls a “sports-first” orientation. But some skeptics have noted some gaps in its sports offerings – it parted ways with WarnerMedia networks, meaning no NBA games on TNT or NCAA basketball on TBS. It also does not currently carry the Ballys regional sports networks run by a consortium led by Sinclair Broadcast Group.