Friday Ratings: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Takes First Win Of The Year

WWE

The first Friday night of the year saw Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown take top honors, carding an 0.5 in demos to top a rerun-heavy night.

In the WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens got a measure of revenge after being beaten twice by Roman Reigns, defeating his cousin, Jey Uso, in the regular match. However, Reigns and Uso double-teamed Owens outside the ring, taking a bit of the glory away from his victory.

An NBC special for The Weakest Link clocked in at an 0.4, while over at The CW, RuPaul’s Drag Race came in at an 0.1.

The rest of the night consisted of reruns.

