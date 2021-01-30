Click to Skip Ad
CBS Opens Probe Into Racist, Sexist Behavior By Local TV Execs; "Your Voice Will Be Heard," George Cheeks Promises

Friday Ratings: Fox’s ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ Reclaims The Demo Throne

WWE

Just two days away from its annual PPV Royal Rumble, Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown teased that event with some special features, highlighted by a 10-man tag team event.

That and the return of Braun Strowman and the ongoing war of words between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens led to an 0.6 for the two-hour show, which topped the night’s demo wars.

Close behind was a repeat of ABC’s Shark Tank, which has been the field leader for several weeks, and a new episode of NBC’s The Blacklist. The latter was just renewed for a ninth season.

CBS had a night of reruns on its crime drama lineup, but Blue Bloods managed the night’s largest total audience with 4.32 million viewers.

In the Friday newsmag faceoffs, NBC’s Dateline and ABC’s 20/20 both had an 0.4, with Dateline’s “killer grandma” feature boasting the larger audience of the two.

At The CW, a new episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway? in the 8 PM slot came in with an 0.2, followed by a repeat. A new Penn & Teller Fool Us scored an 0.1 to close the network’s evening.

