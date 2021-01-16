Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ And ’20/20′ Top The Night For ABC

It was easy as ABC in the Friday night ratings wars, as the Alphabet network was the big winner in demos on the evening.

The Shark Tank team once again were kings of the Friday night demo ratings, coming in with an 0.7 to edge out Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which came in with an 0.6.

Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest Shark Alex Rodriguez heard pitches from several Los Angeles entrepreneurs, including a team offering a new path on condiments, a multicultural artisan design team, and some champagne purveyors.

That provided a strong lead-in to ABC’s 20/20, which took yet another look at the Jon Benet Ramsey murder. That brought home another 0.7.

At CBS, the crime drama lineup saw new episodes of MacGyver (0.5) and Magnum P.I. (O.5), the latter drawing the night’s largest total audience. CBS ended the night with a Blue Bloods repeat.

NBC had the US Figure Skating Championships from the incongruous location of Las Vegas. The event was moved there because of pandemic travel restrictions. The show brought in an 0.3 for the Peacock network.

The CW saw Whose Line Is It Anyway and Penn & Teller’s Fool Us tick up to an 0.2 demo rating.