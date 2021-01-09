Friday Ratings: ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ Tops The Evening’s Demos

Click to Skip Ad
The Sharks were swarming on ABC this Friday, as the business ventures of Shark Tank topped the individual show demo wars with an 0.8 to win the night. Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran heard a pitch from a former WNBA player on a sports drink as one highlight.

But the CBS crime drama lineup scored the night’s largest audiences, with MacGyver (0.5), Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods (both an 0.6) all had new shows, drawing a crowd and also doing well in demos.

At Fox, the WWE Friday Night SmackDown scored an 0.5, as the show builds toward the Royal Rumble in a few weeks.

In newsmags, ABC’s 20/20 had an 0.6, easily beating NBC’s Dateline, which had a repeat of Mr. Mayor as its lead-in.

The CW saw a new Whose Line Is It Anyway? come in at an 0.1 to start its night. Following a repeat of that show, Penn & Teller’s Fool Us also had an an 0.1.

