Friday Ratings: Once Again, ‘Shark Tank’ Tops The Night’s Demos

A pattern is developing on Friday nights in the television ratings. ABC’s Shark Tank once again topped the evening’s demos, scoring an 0.7 to win the night’s honors.

Also, once again, the WWE Friday Night SmackDown came in second, drawing to an 0.6 on Fox, tying with the 0.6 of Magnum P.I. for the place position.

And finally, once again, the CBS crime drama lineup drew the night’s total largest audiences, with a new Blue Bloods at 6.58 million viewers the overall winner.

The Shark Tank score proved a strong lead-in for ABC’s 20/20, which had an 0.5 for its look at a New England murder. That nipped newsmag competitor NBC’s Dateline, which came in at an 0.4 for its examination of a California murder.

Earlier on NBC, The Blacklist returned from its winter hibernation, as Elizabeth’s revenge for injustices drew an 0.4

CBS saw MacGyver serve up an 0.5 to start its night, with Magnum P.I. rising to an 0.6. Blue Bloods ended the Eye Network night with an 0.5.

At The CW, back-to-back episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? had a 0.2 in the first half-hour, dipping to an 0.1 in the second half. Penn & Teller Fool Us was also at an 0.1 to cap The CW night.