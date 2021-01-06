Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions Names Latest Writing Apprentice

EXCLUSIVE: Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions has continued its writing apprenticeship scheme into its fourth year, this time providing a two-month paid placement for Bulgarian scribe Nadya Todorova.

Todorova will shadow Spotnitz and creative director Emily Feller, albeit virtually in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Big Light was behind Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle and is currently in post-production on Aidan Turner series Leonardo, which it is co-producing with Italy’s Lux Vide.

Todorova completed the Berlin-based Serial Eyes postgraduate television training program, on which Spotnitz has been tutoring since 2013. She has written on a selection of TV shows, including comedy, thriller, and crime series, in her home country.

“Nadya is a very exciting writer with a raw talent and sharp wit,” Spotnitz said. Todorova added: “Frank was such an important teacher for me and I’m looking forward to continuing to learn everything I can from him and the people he works with.”

Eleonora Veninova, Ruddy-Wiliams Kabuiku, and Barbara Kronenberg are the previous Big Light apprentices.