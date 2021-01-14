Fox Ups Inae Wilson To Exec VP, Broadcast Distribution & Marketing

Fox said Thursday it has promoted Inae Wilson to Executive Vice President of Broadcast Distribution & Marketing.

Wilson, a twenty-two year Fox veteran and former SVP, will broaden her oversight, continuing to be responsible for distribution of Fox broadcast content to domestic affiliates, managing day-to-day affiliate relationships, negotiating distribution agreements, managing contractual commitments and coordinating with the Fox Distribution team to ensure delivery of Fox across platforms. She also leads the team that manages co-op advertising programs and develops Fox affiliates’ marketing initiatives for Fox Entertainment and Fox Sports.

Wilson will continue to report to Mike Biard, President, Operations, and Distribution.

Biard commented: “Inae has an unmatched ability to engage with our affiliates at all levels of their organizations, ensuring that we are the best possible partners while working to advance the reach of Fox. She has long been an integral member of the distribution leadership team, having earned tremendous respect across the company, and I’m pleased this promotion will enable her to make even more significant contributions to our business going forward.”

In addition to serving as the Fox liaison with the Fox Affiliates Board of Governors and overseeing affiliation agreements with Fox-affiliated stations, Wilson will manage agreements between MyNetwork TV and affiliated stations.