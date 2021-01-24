‘Fox NFL Sunday’ Sees Football Great Greg Olsen Retire, Will Join Broadcast Team

The time-honored tradition of players moving from the gridiron to the broadcast booth was active once again today, as Fox NFL Sunday saw three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen indicated his next step.

Olsen announced his retirement from the NFL and shared that he will join the Fox NFL broadcast team. The decision was revealed during the Fox pregame show ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. Olsen will join the network full-time in his post-playing career.