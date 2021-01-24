‘Fox NFL Sunday’ Sees Football Great Greg Olsen Retire, Will Join Broadcast Team

Click to Skip Ad
AP

The time-honored tradition of players moving from the gridiron to the broadcast booth was active once again today, as Fox NFL Sunday saw three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen indicated his next step.

Olsen announced his retirement from the NFL and shared that he will join the Fox NFL broadcast team. The decision was revealed during the Fox pregame show ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. Olsen will join the network full-time in his post-playing career.

Olsen ends his football career ranked fifth in NFL history for receiving yards (8,683) and receptions (742) among tight ends in the Super Bowl era. His 60 touchdowns rank eighth among players at the position.

The Chicago Bears drafted Olsen in in 2007. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2011 and played nine seasons there, earning three Pro Bowl nods and two AP All-Pro Second Team designations. He finished his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Olsen retired as Carolina’s all-time leader in receiving yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard receiving games (10) by a tight end. He finished second behind Wesley Walls (44) in receiving touchdowns with 39 as a Panther.

From 2014-16, Olsen became the first tight end in NFL history to post three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Olsen was a two-time finalist for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

