‘Fox NFL Sunday’ Sees Football Great Greg Olsen Retire, Will Join Broadcast Team

Olsen ends his football career ranked fifth in NFL history for receiving yards (8,683) and receptions (742) among tight ends in the Super Bowl era. His 60 touchdowns rank eighth among players at the position.
The Chicago Bears drafted Olsen in in 2007. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2011 and played nine seasons there, earning three Pro Bowl nods and two AP All-Pro Second Team designations. He finished his career with the Seattle Seahawks.
Olsen retired as Carolina’s all-time leader in receiving yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard receiving games (10) by a tight end. He finished second behind Wesley Walls (44) in receiving touchdowns with 39 as a Panther.
From 2014-16, Olsen became the first tight end in NFL history to post three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
Olsen was a two-time finalist for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.