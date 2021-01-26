Fox News Says Kayleigh McEnany Is Not An Employee, But They’ve Talked About A Gig

Recently departed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has talked with Fox News about joining the network, but she is not currently employed by them.

Reports swirled about her next gig on Tuesday after Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington obtained her recent financial disclosure form, which showed a line listing “employment agreement with Fox News, starting work in January.” The form is required for certain government employees.

But a Fox News spokesperson said that McEnany “is not currently an employee or contributor at Fox News.”

According to a source familiar with the matter, there were initial conversations with McEnany after the election for an “on air role and we paused on them.” The source had no further details but said that the network is “open to hiring her in the future given we do not condone cancel culture.”

McEnany could not immediately be reached for comment. During her White House tenure and afterward, McEnany has criticized so-called “cancel culture” on the left and in the media, and it’s been a common theme on the network’s opinion programming. Rupert Murdoch railed against what he called “woke orthodoxy” in a speech over the weekend accepting an honor from the Australia Day Foundation.

A job at Fox News would not be a surprise for McEnany, as she previously worked for the network as a producer for Huckabee, the talk show featuring Mike Huckabee, before getting her law degree and later a role as a commentator for CNN. She later worked as spokesperson for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign before taking the job as press secretary last spring. Her tenure was defined by her defense of the president and bashing of the news media, as she would often finish her briefings by identifying some story she thought outlets were not covering sufficiently.

During and after the presidential the election, McEnany did double duty as White House press secretary and as spokesperson for the Trump campaign, an unusual arrangement that blurred the lines between her role as government-paid official and campaign spokesperson. She made multiple appearances after the election on Fox News’ Hannity, where she made unfounded allegations of election fraud. The campaign lost dozens of election challenges in court, but Trump continued to claim that the election was stolen from him. On Jan. 6, he urged his supporters to “fight” and trek to the Capitol, where rioters stormed the complex as Congress was in the process of certifying the electoral results.