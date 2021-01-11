Fox News Revamps Daytime Lineup: Martha MacCallum Moves To Afternoon, John Roberts Leaves White House Beat To Co-Anchor Role

Fox News Channel unveiled an overhaul of its daytime lineup on Monday, including the switch of Martha MacCallum’s The Story from its 7 PM slot to 3 PM ET, while chief White House correspondent John Roberts will switch to a new role as co-anchor of a two hour newscast with Sandra Smith from 1 PM to 3 PM.

Meanwhile, Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino will switch to 9 AM ET when they will anchor a two-hour edition of America’s Newsroom, succeeding Smith. Hemmer originally was anchor on the newscast when it launched in 2007, and most recently hosted a 3 PM show. Perino has been hosting The Daily Briefing at 2 PM ET.

Harris Faulkner will move to 11 AM ET with The Faulkner Focus, followed by Outnumbered at noon.

Related Story Parler CEO Says Service Dropped By "Every Vendor" And Could End His Business

The network said that it would launch a new opinion program in the 7 PM ET slot, with a rotating group of hosts for the time being and the show titled Fox News Primetime. Since the election, much has been made of the growth of Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports in that timeslot, as he has advanced Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud. It beat Fox News’ The Story in a key demo on Dec. 7, while MacCallum’s show saw audience erosion in the aftermath of the election. MacCallum’s show still held a wide lead overall, though. In that time period, MSNBC last year slotted The ReidOut with Joy Reid, a much more opinion-driven show than the show it replaced, Hardball with Chris Matthews.

The new lineup will start on Jan. 18.

Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO, said in a statement, “As we kick off a new year, we are excited to announce new changes to our schedule. We have the best-in-class anchors, interviewers, reporters and talent in all of news media. This new powerful lineup ensures Fox News Media will continue to deliver outstanding coverage for our viewers who depend on the most trusted names in the business.”

Fox News has not yet named a successor for Roberts at the White House. The show he will anchor with Smith will be titled America Reports.

The new lineup:

9-11 AM ET: America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino

11 AM ET: The Faulkner Focus

12-1 PM ET: Outnumbered

1-3 PM ET: America Reports with John Roberts & Sandra Smith

3-4 PM ET: The Story with Martha MacCallum

4-5 PM ET: Your World with Neil Cavuto

5-6 PM ET: The Five

6-7 PM ET: Special Report with Bret Baier

7-8 PM ET: Fox News Primetime