Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Temporary Morgue Erected In L.A. Parking Lot Uses 10 Tractor Trailers To Deal With Overflow Due To Record Covid-19 Deaths

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline’s Contenders Int’l: ‘Impetigore’ On Now; ‘La Llorona’ Up Next
Read the full story

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Claims CNN Trying To Force His Network Off The Air

Tucker Carlson said on his Friday night Fox News show that CNN is attempting to force the network off the air by asking cable carriers about deplatforming it. Carlson claimed at least six cable carriers have been contacted by CNN on the request.

CNN has been on the attack against Fox, which has lately taken ratings hits as it moderates its conservative stance. CNN said Fox was being “irresponsible and dangerous” in its broadcasts, and cited Carlson for not saying that Trump who invaded the Capitol building Wednesday were mounting an insurrection.

“With enemies like this, Fox News will be around for a long, long time,” Carlson said, targeting CNN’s Brianna Keilar for her comments and CNN President Jeff Zucker for allowing them.

Keilar called Carlson “entirely fantastical” and also used her Twitter account to call him “a propagandist. A liar. A parasite” for his coverage.

Carlson also mentioned an article from CNN’s Oliver Darcy on its website that questioned whether cable carriers should continue carrying Fox.

“It’s hard, for instance, to imagine they’d carry a fringe and conspiratorial network like InfoWars,” Darcy wrote. “So why do AT&T (which I should note is CNN’s parent company), CenturyLink, and Verizon carry OAN? Why do AT&T, CenturyLink, Verizon, Comcast, Charter, and Dish carry Newsmax?”

 “And why do they all carry Fox — which is, frankly, at times just as irresponsible and dangerous with its platform as its smaller competitor networks?”

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad