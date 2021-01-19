Fox News Digital Trims Staff By Fewer Than 20 Employees Amid Restructuring

Fox News Digital is trimming its staff amid a restructuring following the 2020 election.

The cuts were of fewer than 20 employees, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“As we conclude the 2020 election cycle, Fox News Digital has realigned its business and reporting structure to meet the demands of this new era,” the network said in a statement. “We are confident these changes will ensure the platform continues to deliver breakthrough reporting and insightful analysis surrounding major issues, both stateside and abroad.”

In September, Fox News announced a restructuring of some of its divisions, with a reduction of its workforce of less than 3%, or about 80 employees. At the time, the network said that they are “realigning several functions and restructuring various divisions in order to position all of our businesses for ongoing success.”

Fox News Digital had increased their employee base for the 2020 election, and the latest cuts reflect a post-election streamlining. The employees will receive enhanced severance and benefits packages.

The past year has seen reductions in the workforces at almost all of the other major networks. In December, ABC News went through a round of layoffs in the “low single digit” percentage of the workforce. NBC News and CBS News also have trimmed the size of their staffs.