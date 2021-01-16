Click to Skip Ad
Fox’s ‘Game Of Talents’ To Be Paired With ‘The Masked Singer’; New Variety Show Gets Premiere Date, Promo

Fox is creating a full night of mystery variety shows this March.

During a football game on Saturday, the network released a teaser for its new reality series Game Of Talents (watch it above). It revealed that the mystery talent show will premiere in March and will air Wednesdays at 9 PM, behind Fox’s flagship The Masked Singer. 

In Game of Talents contestants must guess the performers’ hidden talent, based only on their first impressions and a few wily clues. Wayne Brady hosts and executive-produces the program, produced by Fremantle and based on its hit international forma. Game of Talents pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising – and sometimes bizarre – hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler, or the chainsaw juggler from the contortionist?

