Fox Corp. Taps Former Disney+Hotstar Exec Varun Narang As Chief Product Officer

Varun Narang, former chief product officer at India-based streaming service Disney+Hotstar, has been appointed to the same role at Fox Corp.

Reporting to Chief Technology Officer and President of Digital Paul Cheesbrough, Narang will oversee all Fox-branded streaming products, platforms and engineering talent.

Fox Corp. began a new chapter as a stand-alone company in 2019, with assets including the Fox broadcast network, Fox News, FS1 and a portfolio of local TV stations. Disney acquired most of its corporate predecessor, 21st Century Fox, including its film and TV studios as well as international operations like Star.

Unlike many of its traditional media peers, Fox has not gone pedal-to-metal on streaming, a logical approach given its highly lucrative linear network holdings and significant news and sports programming. Over time, though, the company has gradually increased its streaming efforts, acquiring a leading ad-supported platform, Tubi TV, expanding subscription service Fox Nation and launching free outlet Fox Soul.

“Varun is a unique visionary whose passion, expertise and creativity make him the ideal leader of our streaming products and experiences,” Cheesbrough said in the official announcement. “His leadership will accelerate the momentum of our digital businesses and deepen the outstanding digital talent that we have developed across our brands. I look forward to working closely with him to charter the next phase of digital growth and consumer offerings for the company.”

At Disney+Hotstar, Narang helped lead and expand the service, which reached 26.8 million subscribers as of December. Before that, he spent five years at Hulu, leading its product management and design teams as the head of product management. Narang also previously held positions at Amazon and Xerox.