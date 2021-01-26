Fox Picks Up Canadian Legal Drama ‘Diggstown’

Canadian legal drama Diggstown is heading to the U.S. after Fox acquired the series.

The U.S. network has become the latest broadcast network to lean into buying international scripted series to deal with the impact of Covid-19. It previously acquired Canadian unscripted series Holmes Family Effect.

The broadcaster has picked up twelve episodes for seasons one and two of the drama, which comes from eOne and stars General Hospital’s Vinessa Antoine.

Created by Floyd Kane, Diggstown follows Marcie Diggs (Antoine), a star corporate lawyer who reconsiders her priorities and moves to work in a legal-aid office after her beloved aunt takes her own life following the pressures of a malicious prosecution.

The series explores issues of social injustice among other topical matters and universal themes. The team of lawyers that Marcie works with are a curious band of do-gooders, cynics, and scrappers – messy souls struggling to keep personal disappointment and demons out of their practice. They work directly in the community to find justice for their varied clients. Marcie is driven by one thing – to never again allow innocent lives to be destroyed by the justice system.

The cast also includes Natasha Henstridge (Species), C. David Johnson (Street Legal), Stacey Farber (Grace and Frankie), Brandon Oakes (Arctic Air), Shailene Garnett (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments), Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp), and Dwain Murphy (Titans).

Diggstown is co-produced by Circle Blue Entertainment, Freddie Films, Waterstar Entertainment and DHX Media. Kane is showrunner and exec produces with Amos Adetuyi, Brenda Greenberg, Karen Wentzell, Michael Donovan, Mark Gosine and Todd Berger. Kelly Makin is the pilot director and executive producer.

The series has been renewed for a third season by Canadian public broadcaster and is distributed internationally by eOne with Dan Loewy, Executive Vice President, Americas having closed the Fox deal.