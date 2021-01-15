Former HGTV ‘Windy City Rehab’ Costar Donovan Eckhardt Files Defamation Suit

Donovan Eckhardt, who costarred with Alison Victoria on HGTV’s reality hit Windy City Rehab, has filed a lawsuit claiming defamation and emotional distress based on his portrayal in the second season of the show.

The filing asks that Discovery Inc. and Big Table Media award Eckhardt in excess of $2.2 million for actual, punitive and compensatory damages for counts of “defamation” and “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Eckhardt had a falling out with Alison Victoria Gramenos over work performed on several projects, and was portrayed as the reason for several legal actions suffered by the former business partners. The second season of the series focused on Gramenos’s attempts to deal with the fallout of those actions and finger-pointed at Eckhardt.

In the lawsuit filed in Illinois’s Cook County Circuit Court Monday against Discovery Inc. (HGTV’s parent company) and Big Table Media (Windy City Rehab’s production company), Eckhardt — Victoria’s former businesses partner and the contractor and developer on the show — explains his side of the story, and claims that the series was scripted and edited to make him look like the bad guy, and Victoria, 39, the victim.

Eckhardt left Windy City Rehab in the middle of Season 2. The business partners had previously endured stop-work orders by the City of Chicago and threats to suspend Eckhardt’s contracting licenses. They were also named in two lawsuits alleging shoddy work.