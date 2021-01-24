Food Network Pulls ‘Worst Cooks In America’ Season 20 After Champion Charged With Child Murder

The Food Network has scrubbed its latest season of reality series Worst Cooks In America after its champion has been arrested for a child’s murder.

Ariel Robinson, age 29, was charged Tuesday along with her husband Jerry Robinson in the death of a 3-year-old girl in South Carolina. They face counts of homicide by child abuse in the death of their adopted daughter.

On Jan. 14, police found an unresponsive child at the couple’s home in Simpsonville, South Carolina, television station WHNS reported. The girl died as a result of several blunt force injuries, a medical examination revealed. She was identified as Victoria Smith, according to the Greenville station.

Ariel Robinson won $25,000 in the latest edition of Worst Cooks in America, a competition between people with admittedly poor cooking skills. They go through a boot camp under celebrity chef supervision in the competition.

Food Network

The Food Network has scrubbed all content related to the Season 20 show. The competition was filmed in February 2020 and aired last year. The Food Network has yet to comment on the Robinson incident.

The content is not available on the Food Network’s Discovery+, Hulu or YouTube page. but episode summaries are still available on the official website.

Robinson was a recently retired teacher and budding stand-up comedian. She also added three foster children to her family in March 2020 after the series taping, but it’s not clear if the murdered child was one of them.