‘Floribama Shore’: The Crew Heads West To Montana & Arizona In Season 4 Of MTV Series; Premiere Date & Trailer Unveiled

MTV has set the premiere date for Season 4 of its hit series Floribama Shore and released a trailer for the new season. You can watch it above.



Floribama Shore — an extension to MTV’s blockbuster Shore franchise from Jersey Shore creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano — will premiere its fourth season on Thursday, February 25 at 9 pm ET/PT following the midseason finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. After spending the last three seasons in Florida, the group heads west to Montana and Lake Havasu, AZ.

While production had been underway on new episodes, this is the first official announcement of a Season 4 renewal. As we previously reported, filming on the new season was shut down in late November for two weeks after a production team member tested positive for COVID-19.

The new season picks up following an explosive summer in St. Pete Beach, Fl. as castmates Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios reunite once again for their annual trip, but things look different this year. With limited access to the outside world at their remote location, the group is forced to face the wounds of last summer head on. During uncertain times, the crew needs each other more than ever, but like all families, there’s always something brewing under the surface and the bonds of friendship will be tested like never before.

Last season, Floribama Shore was the No. 1 show within its time period and ranked No. 7 in top cable series in 2020, alongside The Challenge, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and Teen Mom.

495 Productions Founder & CEO SallyAnn Salsano and Drew Tappon serve as Executive Producers for Floribama Shore. Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French serve as Executive Producers for MTV.