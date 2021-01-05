‘Five Eyes’: Cary Elwes Boards Guy Ritchie Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Cary Elwes has joined the upcoming Miramax/STX feature spy thriller Five Eyes which reps the fourth reteam for filmmaker Guy Ritchie and star Jason Statham.

The screenplay, penned by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies (The Gentlemen) follows MI6 guns-and-steel agent (Statham) who is recruited by global intelligence alliance ‘Five Eyes’ to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker.

Elwes will portray Nathan Jasmine, the overseer of Statham’s mission. Aubrey Plaza also stars.

Ritchie is directing, and the feature reps his second recently with Miramax after last year’s The Gentlemen which made over $115M. Bill Block is overseeing the project for Miramax.

Five Eyes will begin shooting in January 2021 in Turkey and Qatar.

Elwes recently completed A Castle for Christmas for Netflix, as well as Shrine for Screen Gems and producer Sam Raimi.

Previously, Elwes had season arcs on the Amazon hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as well as Stranger Things for Netflix.

Elwes is represented at APA, LINK Entertainment, Emptage Hallett, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.