First Look Media Taps Marketing Duo; Former PBS Distrib. Exec Jen O’Connell Robertson Is Senior VP, Monica Bloom VP

First Look Media has announced former PBS Distribution and AMC Networks’ executive Jen O’Connell Robertson as Senior VP of Marketing. Monica Bloom, from Tribeca Shortlist, was named VP, Marketing.

O’Connell-Robertson will oversee marketing across film and TV production, led by Topic Studios, new streaming service Topic, investigative journalism outlet The Intercept, documentary division Field of Vision, and the Press Freedom Defense Fund, which provide legal aid to journalists, news organizations and whistleblowers. She’ll report to First Look Media CEO Michael Bloom.

Monica Bloom (no relation) will support O’Connell-Robertson with a focus on direct-to-consumer growth for Topic and B2B brand campaigns.

First Look hired the duo in June and November, respectively, but waited to make the formal announcement.

O’Connell-Robertson joined First Look Media from PBS Distribution. There, as VP of marketing, she supported marketing, communications and creative services teams across multiple brands and businesses with a focus on growing direct-to-consumer subscription video offerings PBS Masterpiece, PBS Kids, PBS Living and PBS Documentaries. Prior to that, she was the GM of the Walter Presents streaming service and held various senior marketing and digital roles at AMC Networks.

Bloom was previously SVP and GM at Tribeca Shortlist, a joint venture of Lionsgate Entertainment and Tribeca Enterprises.

“I’m excited to help grow these ambitious, impact-driven brands,” said O’Connell-Robertson.

First Look Media was launched in 2013 by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar based on the precept that “freedom of expression and of the press and the power of storytelling, are vital to both a vibrant culture and a thriving democracy.”