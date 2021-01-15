Filming On Inauguration Day Won’t Be Allowed In L.A. If It Requires CHP Or Sheriff’s Deputies

Filming activity requiring the direct presence of California Highway Patrol officers or L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies will not be approved by FilmLA on Inauguration Day, January 20, because local officials expect to see increased staffing demands for law enforcement and public-safety personnel.

“This means no driving shots, intermittent traffic control, lane closures or full street closures will be available in areas served by these agencies,” said FilmLA, the city and county’s film permit office. “Similar restrictions may apply in other jurisdictions, as handled on a case-by-case basis.”

Cities across the country are taking added security precautions in the wake of last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.