Filmdom’s ‘Chucky’ Doll And Son Subjects Of Texas Amber Alert System Message

The Texas Alerts system sent out a strange message Friday morning – an Amber Alert for filmdom’s knife-wielding maniac Chucky the doll and his child.

The Amber Alert, typically used in the search for missing or abducted children, listed Chucky from the film Child’s Play as a suspect. The alert described him as a 28-year-old with red, auburn hair, blue eyes, stands at 3’1″, and weighs 16 pounds. He was wearing blue denim overalls with a multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt and wielding a kitchen knife prior to his “disappearance.”

The alert also listed Glen, the son of Chucky who was introduced in the film Seed of Chucky, as an abducted child. He was described as five years old, weighing 6 pounds, standing at 2’3″, and also with red, auburn hair and blue eyes. Glen was described as wearing a blue shirt and black collar prior to his “disappearance.”

Subscribers of the Texas Alert System received the email alert three times on Friday. The agency told television station KENS 5 that the alert “is a result of a test malfunction. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again.”

A “Chucky” television series is expected to start production later this year for later airing on USA Network and SyFy. The reboot reunites Child’s Play creator Don Mancini and Chucky voice actor Brad Dourif.