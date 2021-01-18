Film & TV No Longer Exempt From UK Travel Restrictions, Meaning Arrivals Must Now Self-Isolate For 10 Days

Behind the scenes on Peaky Blinders, which has been delayed due to coronavirus.

Film and TV production has been taken off the UK government’s coronavirus travel exemption list, meaning those arriving in Britain to participate in shoots of all shapes and sizes will need to self-isolate for 10 days.

The government updated its rules on Monday at 4AM local time and changes impact two categories of jobs: television production, and high-end television production and film. This covers pretty much everything apart from those involved in essential work for the BBC.

“If you are not exempt, and you arrive in the UK, you will need to self-isolate for 10 days,” the government said on a web page explaining the rules. “When you arrive in England, you must travel directly to the place you are staying and not leave.”

Arrivals in England can use the Test to Release scheme, which means you can pay for a private coronavirus test after five days and be released from self-isolation early if you return a negative result. This does not apply to countries that are subject to a travel ban, such as Brazil and South Africa.

The new rules will mean that producers will have to build extra time into shoots if they working with people arriving from abroad. Film and TV production is continuing in the UK, despite a significant rise in Covid-19 and production shutdowns in other parts of the world, not least LA.

There were 38,598 new cases of coronavirus across the UK on Sunday, while 671 people died within 28 days of receiving a positive test. There have now been a total of 89,261 Covid-related deaths in Britain.